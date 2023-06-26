‘Operation Silent Knights’ targets street racers in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Tampa Police Department worked together over the weekend in “Operation Silent Knights,” an operation targeting street racers.

On Saturday night, TPD and the HCSO conducted “Operation Silent Knights” to stop illegal street racing in Tampa in a proactive response to an event circulating on social media.

Information was shared via social media about the “Tampa Bay Wet-N-Wild” event that encouraged street takeovers and reckless driving. Drivers were urged to meet at illegally shut-down intersections in order to race and perform vehicle stunts in front of spectators.

“Operation Silent Knights” led to the arrest of 15 individuals, 23 citations and the seizure of eight vehicles, according to police.

“The actions of these street racers not only disturb the flow of traffic but endanger the lives of those who come out to watch, the drivers and passengers involved, and innocent, law-abiding citizens who are either in their cars or walking and biking in those areas,” says Sheriff Chad Chronister. “To those who think they can break traffic laws and put the lives of others at risk, know that we are watching you. We see you online and on the road.”

Charges for those involved in illegal street racing include unlawful racing-spectator, unlawful racing-driver/vehicle, unlawful racing on highway, operating an unregistered vehicle, fleeing to elude and several drug charges.

“Illegal racing is never allowed at any time, but to see these delinquents doing it in broad daylight, shows how little they care about the deadly consequences that could come from their activity,” says Sheriff Chronister. “Luckily, no one was hurt Saturday night, but now those involved face the legal consequences that will slow down their dangerous behavior.”

If anyone has any information regarding the incidents from Saturday night or would like to report illegal street racing, call HCSO at 813-247-8200 or TPD at 813-231-6130.

