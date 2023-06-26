Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

No-Swim Advisory issued for Palma Sola South

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A no-swim advisory has been issued for Palma Sola South, located along SR64 near Palma Sola Bay in Manatee County.

A no-swim advisory is issued when enterococci bacteria levels exceed Federal Guidelines for safe swimming. Contact with high levels of the bacteria can make beachgoers sick. Other beaches located in Manatee County are not under advisory.

Samples were taken at Palma Sola South on June 19 and June 22 that showed high levels of the bacteria. If levels are read as unacceptable, a no-swim advisory is issued; a no-swim advisory is lifted once the levels read as acceptable.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mountain lion was caught on camera taking a drink from a family’s pool in Arizona on Tuesday...
Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family’s backyard pool
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly motorcycle crash in Bradenton
This is an ongoing investigation.
Boat fire by New Pass Inlet
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools
New Sarasota County Schools Superintendent served in lawsuit regarding assault on district bus

Latest News

Mosquito bite
Four malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County
The “Tampa Bay Wet-N-Wild” event that encouraged street takeovers and reckless driving.
HCSO targets racing drivers
The “Tampa Bay Wet-N-Wild” event that encouraged street takeovers and reckless driving.
‘Operation Silent Knights’ targets street racers in Hillsborough County
FWC investigates weekend boat explosion in Longboat Key