New Sarasota County Schools Superintendent served in lawsuit regarding assault on district bus

Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools
Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terrence Connor has been served lawsuit regarding alleged sexual abuse of a student on bus. He is named in the suit in his capacity as superintendent.

According to the suit, filed by parents of an unnamed minor, a school bus driver is alleged to have not intervened when several students sexually assaulted the minor on the bus in Nov. 2021.

“On the date referenced above, the Defendant’s bus driver allowed the minor passengers to attack, hold down, and otherwise sexually penetrate minor JOHN DOE, while he rode the subject school bus.”

Citing a long history of sexual abuse on Sarasota County Schools transportation and in schools, the family of the victim is seeking punitive damages.

Connor, who was given the position earlier this month, was served Monday. He has 20 days to respond.

A case management hearing is set for Aug. 10.

