Make-A-Wish granted at Sarasota Police Department

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Andrew Pickart, a four-year-old that has battled neuroblastoma most of his life, had a dream come true when he was sworn in as an honorary member of the Sarasota Police Department on Monday.

Andrew has undergone surgery, numerous rounds of chemotherapy and a variety of other treatments for neuroblastoma.

He had a simple wish: to have a beach vacation in Florida. But when Make-A-Wish reps were planning the trip’s itinerary and knowing the child’s fascination with police that chase ‘bad guys,’ they decided to create a day unlike any other.

The Sarasota Police Department gave Andrew and his family a VIP experience. They held a swearing-in ceremony for Andrew where he received his own uniform and official police ID. He also had a meet-and-greet with SPD Chief Rex Troche, got a behind-the-scenes tour and was included in the special operation ‘Operation Giraffe Rescue,’ created just for him.

SPD created special police assignments for him too where each specialty unit presented Andrew with his own challenge coin from each team including SWAT, Drone, Explosive Materials Unit, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Dive Team and Traffic Unit.

Andrew and his siblings received police-themed gifts to cap off the one-of-a-kind experience.

