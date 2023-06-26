Jack Rohner Puppy Park serves a purpose for future guide dogs

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the weekend, a ribbon cutting marked the beginning of a project with a special purpose.

The fully customized Jack Rohner Puppy Park is designed to prepare future graduates of the Southeastern Guide Dogs for successful careers guiding those with vision loss and supporting veterans with PTSD.

At first glance, it looks like the pups are having fun. They are, but they are learning how to navigate for their future owners.

Each element of The Jack Rohner Puppy Park focuses on a specific core concept that is vital to the education of guide dog puppies-in-training and aligns with the Southeastern Guide Dogs early puppy education curriculum. While in the park, puppies are exposed to new sights, smells, and sounds. They experience encounters designed to encourage confidence and build resiliency.

This first group of group of puppies training on site are expected to serve as guides and companions in about two years!

