Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Jack Rohner Puppy Park serves a purpose for future guide dogs

The Jack Rohner Puppy Park
The Jack Rohner Puppy Park(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the weekend, a ribbon cutting marked the beginning of a project with a special purpose.

The fully customized Jack Rohner Puppy Park is designed to prepare future graduates of the Southeastern Guide Dogs for successful careers guiding those with vision loss and supporting veterans with PTSD.

At first glance, it looks like the pups are having fun. They are, but they are learning how to navigate for their future owners.

Each element of The Jack Rohner Puppy Park focuses on a specific core concept that is vital to the education of guide dog puppies-in-training and aligns with the Southeastern Guide Dogs early puppy education curriculum. While in the park, puppies are exposed to new sights, smells, and sounds. They experience encounters designed to encourage confidence and build resiliency.

This first group of group of puppies training on site are expected to serve as guides and companions in about two years!

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mountain lion was caught on camera taking a drink from a family’s pool in Arizona on Tuesday...
Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family’s backyard pool
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly motorcycle crash in Bradenton
This is an ongoing investigation.
Boat fire by New Pass Inlet
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
The North Port family put on the fundraiser to help Stefanie Ascher battle stage 4 cancer.
Fundraiser for local family battling stage 4 cancer

Latest News

Dick Swenson
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash asking for donations for funeral costs
Workers restore power in the aftermath of Ian
Deadline for SBA Hurricane Ian Economic Injury Disaster Loans approaching
The Jack Rohner Puppy Park
Volunteers help fix sanctuary's fence