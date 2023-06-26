Homeowner shoots pool cleaner mistaken for intruder

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WWSB) - A man will not face charges after shooting a pool cleaner he mistook for an intruder, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, a pool technician employed by Bay Area Pool Techs arrived to service a pool at a home in Dunedin.

One of the homeowners heard noises in the pool lanai and observed an unknown male on the pool deck, who she did not recognize. She became concerned, as no one was supposed to be at their residence at that time, and notified her husband. The woman yelled for the man to get out and to go away several times.

She then called 911, and her husband retrieved a rifle from their bedroom. Both homeowners continued to hear noises and observed a flashlight coming toward the door. Fearful for their safety, the man fired two rounds from his rifle. Shrapnel from the bullet and glass struck the pool technician, who fled from the lanai area. The man then fired several more rounds toward the lanai.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“In hindsight, he should have probably let them know he was coming at 9 o’clock at night, yet he made no effort to contact them at all,” says Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

PCSO said the man was acting within Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law when he fired his weapon, therefore no crime occurred.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.