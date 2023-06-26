FWC investigates weekend boat explosion in Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating after six people were rescued this weekend from an exploding boat.

On Saturday, June 24 just before 5 p.m., FWC received a report of a boat explosion near Longboat Key, west of New Pass Bridge. Multiple agencies arrived on scene, including the FWC, the USCG and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue.

All six passengers aboard the 24-foot-long Yellowfin have been accounted for and have been transferred to the hospital. This is an active investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

