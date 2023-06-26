Family of motorcyclist killed in crash asking for donations for funeral costs

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of the man killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash is asking for help for funeral arrangements and other expenses.

According to family members, Dick Swenson was killed in the collision. Bradenton Police were called to the crash on Manatee Ave just before 8:30 p.m. Officials say an SUV turned left into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. Swenson was pronounced dead on scene and a passenger in the SUV was transported to the hospital. Eastbound Manatee Ave. was closed until approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Family members say Dick was a kind man.

“Please help us not only honor, but support a wonderful man, and his family, after his tragic loss. Dick and Delisa just celebrated their 45th anniversary. This sweet man was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother,” reads the Gofundme page. “He was taken from us tragically, and so unexpectedly. Please help us raise money to help his family with funeral arrangements and for the days and months to come.”

ABC7 has reached out for more information on the crash. To donate to the family click here.

