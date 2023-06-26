Advertise With Us
Deadline for SBA Hurricane Ian Economic Injury Disaster Loans approaching

Workers restore power in the aftermath of Ian
Workers restore power in the aftermath of Ian
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The deadline for small business owners impacted by Hurricane Ian is approaching.

The Small Business Administration offers disaster assistance in the form of low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters located in regions affected by declared disasters. SBA also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations with working capital to help overcome the economic injury of a declared disaster. The deadline to file for Federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans related to Hurricane Ian is Thursday, June 29.

Learn more about disaster assistance available for small business owners and apply here.

