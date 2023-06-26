Advertise With Us
Charlotte County Sheriff searching for missing endangered teen

Johnny Kent
Johnny Kent(Charlotte County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies are looking for a teen they believe to be missing and endangered.

Johnny Kent,14, left his Port Charlotte residence on his bicycle. Kent is in foster care and has been reported missing due to his age.

No foul play is suspected. It is possible he is attempting to get to the Cape Coral area where he has family and friends. if you have any information that can assist in locating Johnny please call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 941-639-2101

