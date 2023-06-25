Tropical Storm Cindy fizzles out by Monday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Cindy is slowing down as it moves northwest, and the storm is weakening. Peak sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours, and Cindy is expected to degenerate into a trough of low pressure by Monday night.

Currently there are no new storms to track in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.