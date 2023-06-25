Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Tropical Storm Cindy fizzles out by Monday morning

Tropical Storm Cindy
Tropical Storm Cindy(station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Cindy is slowing down as it moves northwest, and the storm is weakening. Peak sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours, and Cindy is expected to degenerate into a trough of low pressure by Monday night.

Currently there are no new storms to track in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seized during a traffic stop and vehicle search by the TAC unit.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office discovers collection of narcotics during traffic stop
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly motorcycle crash in Bradenton
Nicholas and Carissa Alexander
Sarasota couple arrested for aggravated manslaughter of their daughter
A mountain lion was caught on camera taking a drink from a family’s pool in Arizona on Tuesday...
Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family’s backyard pool
Sunny beach
Rain chances go down this week

Latest News

Sunny
Rain chances low this week, possibly higher for 4th of July
Less rain, more heat
Dry and hot air sets in on the Suncoast
ABC7 News at 11pm - June 23, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - June 23, 2023