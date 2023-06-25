Sarasota athletes gather for City Island Triathlon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - June 25, Sunday morning, bright and early, dozens of runners, bikers and swimmers of all ages attended the City Island Triathlon.

“We had a great day, and the reason why I do it is to stay motivated. I’m 66 and I want to keep moving and get more out of life,” said Steve Lagasse.

Both Lagasse and Ren Hardman are two racers who said they race for similar reasons.

“I love the spirit, I love the camaraderie, I love the competition, I love that it’s healthy,” said Hardman.

The main race featured a quarter-mile swim, ten-mile bike, and three-mile run.

Several competitors ran those links alone. Be Tri For Us is a local non-profit with a mission to help anyone and everyone participate in races.

“This is what we do we promote the inclusion of people with disabilities by including them in events they wouldn’t be able to do on their own. So we pair them up with the able-bodied athletes. they have a blast, like Jeff. Jeff’s been doing this with us for 14 years now can you believe it? He’s basically a pro now,” said a representative of the non-profit.

