Rain chances low this week, possibly higher for 4th of July

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re back to low chances for storms the next several days, especially for the beaches and our main Metro areas. Afternoon storms can still pop up east of I-75, but once again they will move east, away from the coastal areas. Dew points drop to the low 70s for Monday for a tiny break, but dew points near 75° are back by Wenesday. That gives us “feels like” temps in the low 100s! We may see this dry weather pattern change back to a more typical Rainy Season pattern as we get into July.

There are no new tropical disturbances for now. Tropical Storm Cindy will die out Monday in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Cindy (station)

