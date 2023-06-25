Advertise With Us
Protesters on US 41 & Cortez concerned about Senate Bill 1718

A group of passionate protesters said they are alarmed at Senate Bill 1718, while protesting on...
A group of passionate protesters said they are alarmed at Senate Bill 1718, while protesting on Sunday, June 25.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of passionate protesters said they are alarmed at Senate Bill 1718, while protesting on Sunday, June 25.

The new law will require businesses in the state of Florida with 25 or more employees to use e-verify to prove employees are all in America legally.

The protesters were on one of the most visible intersections in Manatee County on the southeast corner of US 41 and Cortez in Bradenton.

Organizers said the new legislation will hurt immigrant workers statewide, that’s the reason for the protest.

“To serve as a divider between different parts of the working class so that they can just pit us against each other in a way so that American culture propagates. ‘The problems that we have are because of immigrants’ when that’s really not true,” said Ruth Beltran, an organizer of the protest.

The protest was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

