New store opens in Venice after Hurricane Ian destruction

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Steve Lane is the proud owner of The Wave Gallery located on Miami Avenue in Venice. The store sells custom t-shirts, artwork and even paints henna tattoos for the Venice community.

Last September after Hurricane Ian wiped away Lane’s former store in Fort Myers, all that was left was a single neon T-shirt where the property used to be. It was his top priority to help out his employees and not let them lose their source of income during a time of uncertainty.

With the opening of this new store in Venice, Lane was able to help seven artists follow their dreams as creators and remain working while he remained focused on making sure his team could stick together.

“I had to find a store to keep everyone employed now that the season was over, and here we are,” said Lane.

With high hopes to continue to share their art and give back to the community, the staff at the new store are excited for what their future holds.

Rejane Davis, one of the seven artists at Lane’s store expressed her appreciation about being a part of the team.

“It gives me a solid foundation I never had. I left Kansas City hoping to find the place I belong and I found that with Steve and the girls and the gallery. Its where I needed to be,” said Davis.

