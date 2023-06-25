Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Longboat Key dredging prevents lagoon from forming

The project was put on hold because of multiple turtle nests popping up around the project site.
The project was put on hold because of multiple turtle nests popping up around the project site.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Longboat Key has the greenlight to start dredging near Beer Can Island in July.

The island is also known as Greer Island and the project was put on hold because of wildlife nesting around the project site.

“The channel needs to be able to flush and to be able to adequately flush it needs to have an opening to flush out with the tidal movement,” said Longboat Key Public Works Director Isaac Brownman.

Town Manager Howard Tipton said the dredging is necessary because of a buildup of sand by the bridge, making it almost impossible for boaters to pass.

“We’ve had sand move from the beach. It’s always impossible to keep sand where you want it,” said Tipton.

The project was put on hold because of multiple turtle nests popping up around the project site. Tipton said Mote Marine was able to relocate all but one and Brownman explained that it’s not in the most convenient spot for the project.

“It is right in an area where we want to take sand. So we cannot take that sand out of there until the turtle nest hatches,” said Brownman.

Brownman also explained back in 2021 that the town placed five structures in the water to help prevent sand build up in the future.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seized during a traffic stop and vehicle search by the TAC unit.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office discovers collection of narcotics during traffic stop
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly motorcycle crash in Bradenton
A mountain lion was caught on camera taking a drink from a family’s pool in Arizona on Tuesday...
Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family’s backyard pool
Nicholas and Carissa Alexander
Sarasota couple arrested for aggravated manslaughter of their daughter
Sunny beach
Rain chances go down this week

Latest News

Sunny
Rain chances low this week, possibly higher for 4th of July
Tropical Storm Cindy
Tropical Storm Cindy fizzles out by Monday morning
Less rain, more heat
Dry and hot air sets in on the Suncoast
ABC7 News at 11pm - June 23, 2023