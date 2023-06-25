Advertise With Us
Dry and hot air sets in on the Suncoast

Less rain, more heat
Less rain, more heat(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air will filter in all day and make it harder for the atmosphere to produce widespread showers. So, at this time of year, when you don’t get the rain you get the heat. Many areas west of the interstate will see afternoon temperatures climb to the low 90. Areas west of the interstate will likely see higher temperatures, into the mid-90′s or even upper-90′s by the end of the workweek.

This will lead to a somewhat stable atmosphere rainfall totals will be on the low end and temperatures above normal. This pattern will linger into the mid-week when a change occurs. Perhaps by Thursday the trough, which has been a persistent feature all June, will begin to lift away and allow another feature to take its place. The next feature will be a reorientation of a high-pressure area that would return us to a more typical weather pattern. Temperatures will be a bit lower, rain chances will go up, and the timing of the storms will return to late-day inland storms that drift back to the coast in the evening.

In the meantime, our major weather concerns this week will be dealing with excessive heat and the fact that any storms that manage to form this week will have a better chance of being the stronger sort that is able to punch through the stable atmosphere. The stronger storms may contain strong to dangerous winds.

