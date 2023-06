SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to Longboat Key Police, a boat exploded and capsized off of New Pass Inlet Saturday, June 24 in the evening.

The Sarasota Police Department pulled six people out the water and one person was a trauma alert and was taken to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

