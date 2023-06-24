Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota World Series baseball championship

Many teams from across the country participated.
Many teams from across the country participated.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 37 teams are here on the Suncoast to play baseball games at the Cal Ripken Baseball complex on 12th Street in Sarasota.

Baseball players are ages 9-14. Travel teams and their families are here on the Suncoast from at least five different states across the US.

This is the sixth year of USSSA, and organizers said they are happy with how it turned out.

“It’s just a kind of a culmination for their spring season to come here and get a big world series type atmosphere where the teams get to do stuff besides baseball, they go to the beach, they bond together at the hotels, and it’s just a great week of baseball,” said organizer Roger Miller.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilo
Officials release update on puppies abandoned behind Bradenton Walmart
Rich Schineller
Sarasota community mourns the loss of Rich Schineller
Nicholas and Carissa Alexander
Sarasota couple arrested for aggravated manslaughter of their daughter
Seized during a traffic stop and vehicle search by the TAC unit.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office discovers collection of narcotics during traffic stop
Holmes Beach pushing back against parking plans
Controversial Holmes Beach parking construction bill signed by Governor DeSantis

Latest News

The North Port family put on the fundraiser to help Stefanie Ascher battle stage 4 cancer.
Fundraiser for local family battling stage 4 cancer
Deadly shooting suspect turns himself in to police after nearly 5 months.
Deadly shooting suspect turns himself in to Bradenton Police
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly motorcycle crash in Bradenton
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Bradenton residents are ready for Braden River Bridge to open