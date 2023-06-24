Sarasota World Series baseball championship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 37 teams are here on the Suncoast to play baseball games at the Cal Ripken Baseball complex on 12th Street in Sarasota.

Baseball players are ages 9-14. Travel teams and their families are here on the Suncoast from at least five different states across the US.

This is the sixth year of USSSA, and organizers said they are happy with how it turned out.

“It’s just a kind of a culmination for their spring season to come here and get a big world series type atmosphere where the teams get to do stuff besides baseball, they go to the beach, they bond together at the hotels, and it’s just a great week of baseball,” said organizer Roger Miller.

