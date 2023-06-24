Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office discovers collection of narcotics during traffic stop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office discovered a collection of narcotics after a traffic stop and vehicle search at North Washington and Northgate Boulevard on Friday.

Police seized fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, buprenorphine pills, five scales and narcotic packaging material and $3,335 in U.S. currency.

The search resulted in an arrest and six charges, including trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to sell and possession of controlled substances oxycodone and buprenorphine.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.