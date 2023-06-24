Sarasota Chamber of Commerce celebrates small businesses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 Small Business Awards on Friday to recognize business owners and non-profits in the community doing exceptional work.

The event was held at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota.

27 finalists were chosen for exemplifying what it means to be “Suncoast Strong.” Click here for a list of the finalists.

This is one of many events The Chamber hosts to celebrate and promote small businesses in the area.

