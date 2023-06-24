Rain chances go down this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The low pressure that enhanced our rains last week has moved away. That takes us back to lower chances for storms the next several days, especially for the beaches and our main Metro areas. Afternoon storms can still pop up east of I-75, but once again they will move east, away from the coastal areas. We may see this pattern change back to a more typical Rainy Season pattern as we get into July.

There are no new tropical disturbances for now. Bret continues to weaken as it moves west of the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Cindy will take more of a northerly turn, keeping it well out into the Atlantic. Right now it looks like Cindy will weaken in a few days as it gets close to the island of Bermuda.

TS Cindy Saturday (Station)

