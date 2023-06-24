Port Charlotte deadly motorcycle crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash happened Saturday, June 24 at around 7 a.m. in Port Charlotte, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

An SUV with three people inside over the age of 60 was traveling south on Cornelius Boulevard, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 776.

A motorcycle with a 59-year-old driver was traveling west on SR 776 in the left lane. The SUV made a right turn into the path of the approaching motorcycle, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist collided with the SUV. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

