Port Charlotte deadly motorcycle crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash happened Saturday, June 24 at around 7 a.m. in Port Charlotte, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

An SUV with three people inside over the age of 60 was traveling south on Cornelius Boulevard, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 776.

A motorcycle with a 59-year-old driver was traveling west on SR 776 in the left lane. The SUV made a right turn into the path of the approaching motorcycle, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist collided with the SUV. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

