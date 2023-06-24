Advertise With Us
Low Rain Chances, Feels-Like Temps Reach Triple Digits

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be a hot and humid weekend. Expect a high around 90 on Saturday with a low opportunity for rain. The dewpoints will be sticking around in the mid 70s, making the feels-like temperatures shoot up to the triple digits. Some isolated thunderstorms will pass through mostly in the afternoon. A west wind will help keep those showers mostly occurring inland or east of I-75.

Beachgoers and boaters can expect a hot, humid and mostly sunny afternoon. Although a pop-up thunderstorm can not be ruled out along the coast, most of the activity will take place inland today. Winds will be relatively quiet and out of the west and southwest around five mph. Seas will be one foot with a light chop.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, neither Tropical Storm Bret or Cindy are expected to threaten the Florida Penninsula.

