Haven Academy offering inclusion camp for young adults with special needs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Haven Academy is joining forces with PPI technologies to offer an inclusion camp for young adults with special needs.

Haven Academy is a local school offering academics, life skills and more to students with complex learning needs.

In partnership with PPI Technologies, Haven Academy is working to give young adults with special needs an alternate career path in manufacturing industries.

The four-week inclusive camp teaches resume building and also gives individuals the opportunity to gain hands-on experience by interning for the company.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.