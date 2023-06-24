Advertise With Us
Haven Academy offering inclusion camp for young adults with special needs

Haven Inclusion Camp
Haven Inclusion Camp(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Haven Academy is joining forces with PPI technologies to offer an inclusion camp for young adults with special needs.

Haven Academy is a local school offering academics, life skills and more to students with complex learning needs.

In partnership with PPI Technologies, Haven Academy is working to give young adults with special needs an alternate career path in manufacturing industries.

The four-week inclusive camp teaches resume building and also gives individuals the opportunity to gain hands-on experience by interning for the company.

