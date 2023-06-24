Advertise With Us
Fundraiser for local family battling stage 4 cancer

The North Port family put on the fundraiser to help Stefanie Ascher battle stage 4 cancer.
The North Port family put on the fundraiser to help Stefanie Ascher battle stage 4 cancer.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friends, family and other supporters gathered in North Port for a cornhole tournament, raising funds for a local woman battling cancer.

Stefanie Ascher was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of stage 4 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma about nine weeks ago.  A CT scan revealed a tumor doctors estimated to be between 10 and 20 pounds.

Ascher started treatment immediately to fight the aggressive form of cancer.

“When you get news like that that its so far advanced and it’s growing at such a fast rate that if we don’t get started now, next day or next week isn’t guaranteed.  That was big news to hear,” said Ascher.

Stefanie and her husband Steven run a chiropractic office called Evolve Chiropractic, and even in the middle of receiving treatment, Ascher still continues to serve her patients that she loves so much.

“She still takes care of them and has a smile through it all. I think it shows why all these people showed up for us and for her specifically because she’s shown that support for everyone else,” said Steven.

The Ascher’s are fighting the battle as a family, along with their two young boys.

“They have the world’s best dad, and he’s stepped-up big time, so I couldn’t be more blessed for that,” said Stefanie.

The couple are keeping the blessings of each day in focus and inspiring an entire community along the way.

“No matter what you’re facing, the best is always yet to come, and this too shall pass. I’m honored that this was chosen for me. I don’t know what the purpose of all of it is yet, but I know we will find that out in time. I’m just excited for all that this is creating already because it’s a beautiful thing,” said Stefanie.

The treatment process is very costly, and the Ascher’s are about $3,000 away from reaching their online fundraising goal.

If you would like to join the Ascher’s in their fight, you can click the following link to make a donation.

