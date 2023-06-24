Advertise With Us
Deadly shooting suspect turns himself in to Bradenton Police

Deadly shooting suspect turns himself in to police after nearly 5 months.
Deadly shooting suspect turns himself in to police after nearly 5 months.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All suspects of a deadly shooting which took place early this year are now in custody.

On Friday, June 23, 19-year-old Kobe Brooks turned himself in to the Bradenton Police Department. The suspect was wanted since the end of January.

BPD said in an interview many should be happy to see Brooks turn himself in.

“It was a big case for us. We hope that the community feels a little bit better knowing that these seven suspects are now in custody, they don’t have to worry that any of these named suspects are still on the street,” said Meredith Frameli, BPD Public Information Officer.

Frameli said Bradenton Police found more than 60 shell casings at the crime scene back in January.

That evening, police arrested several suspects for what was not yet a deadly shooting. After hiding for several months, Brooks is now in custody. BPD said this was the seventh and final arrest made in this case.

Fremeli said although there are no more suspects in connection with the shooting, the investigation is still ongoing. She said if you have information about this case, contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

