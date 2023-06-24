Advertise With Us
Deadly motorcycle crash in Bradenton

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash left one motorcyclist dead and a passenger injured Friday night.

The Bradenton police department confirmed that the crash happened just before 8:30 P.M. On manatee avenue.

The crash reportedly occurred when the driver of an SUV began turning left into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. The passenger of the SUV was taken to a hospital, the motorcyclist passed away at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation

