Deadly motorcycle crash in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash left one motorcyclist dead and a passenger injured Friday night.

The Bradenton police department confirmed that the crash happened just before 8:30 P.M. On manatee avenue.

The crash reportedly occurred when the driver of an SUV began turning left into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. The passenger of the SUV was taken to a hospital, the motorcyclist passed away at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation

