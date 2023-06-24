Bradenton residents are ready for Braden River Bridge to open

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living on 43rd Avenue East in Bradenton have been dealing with the ongoing construction on the Braden River Bridge. That work is going on just behind Glynn Westberry’s house and he explained he can’t wait for it to be finished.

“We’ve been through a lot of noise, a lot of dust, a lot of dirt, and it’s been hectic at times,” said Westberry.

Manatee County Public Works Director Chad Butzow said construction is almost complete with the bridge opening just before the August 10th. He said that’s right in time for kids heading back to school.

“Some of the roadway because of the extensive utility work that needed to be done ahead of time, the road on either side of the bridge may just be a two-lane opening with the other two lanes to follow on in September and October,” said Butzow.

The next phase of the project is extending 44th Avenue East into Lakewood Ranch. Butzow said its already underway.

“We’ve ordered the steel for the overpass that goes over I-75 and hope to award the actual construction of that a little later this calendar year,” said Butzow.

When the entire project is done, Westberry said it will be a major benefit for him and he hopes the rest of the community.

“I got two boys that live on the other side of town in west Bradenton, and I have a cousin that lives out in Lakewood Ranch. So, she’ll be able to get to my house in about four minutes compared to about 25 or 30 minutes and I’ll be able to get over to my two son’s houses a lot quicker than I do now,” Westberry explained.

Butzow said the project hasn’t been easy because unlike other extensions and widenings they are having to practically build the road from scratch.

