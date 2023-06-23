Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

What you need to know about local aerial mosquito spray missions

Anopheles mosquitos
Anopheles mosquitos(WWSB)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services is working to try and stop the spread of malaria.

They are targeting anopheles mosquitos through aerial missions and missions on-foot. Anopheles are the primary genus of mosquito that carries malaria, and they have been present in north Sarasota recently.

The county has conducted six spray missions over the last two weeks, covering about two square miles after two local cases of malaria were confirmed.

Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services manager, Wade Brennan says this spray won’t harm residents or their plants.

“Definitely not, not even other insects. Even the very next day if [mosquitos] are flying through that area it’s not going to harm them. It’s strictly a contact killer to mosquitos who are flying through that area at that time,” says Brennan.

They are spraying common pesticides including Sumithrin and Permethrin in very small droplets which break down in about 30 minutes, not posing any threat to anything other than the mosquitos that come in contact with it.

For more information on future spray missions the county will be conducting, click here. To sign up for spray mission alerts, click here and select “mosquito management alerts.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilo
Officials release update on puppies abandoned behind Bradenton Walmart
Hadjer Djahlat is missing.
Missing Bradenton teen found
Rich Schineller
Sarasota community mourns the loss of Rich Schineller
We start dry but end up with storms
More rain in today’s forecast
Sarasota Omaha
Discovering Unconditional Surrender and Embracing Peace

Latest News

Boating advisory
Emergency Anna Maria Island water line repairs to close lane
Holmes Beach pushing back against parking plans
Controversial Holmes Beach parking construction bill signed by Governor DeSantis
Shooting scene
Teenager recovering after shooting, police seeking tips
National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Cindy shows signs of strengthening