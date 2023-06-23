Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Tropical Storm Cindy shows signs of strengthening

National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Cindy is now the third named storm of hurricane season with top wind speeds of 50 miles per hour as it stays east of the Turks and Caicos.

The center of Bret is in the eastern Caribbean moving west. This motion is still impacting the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to continue on a path toward the central Caribbean where it will dissipate. Storms extend outward nearly 300 miles to the east.

In the Atlantic, Cindy is strengthening with showers and thunderstorms wrapping around her core. There is only about a day for the storm to get stronger before strong environmental winds will start to disrupt the system. It will likely be a remnant low after 4 or 5 days.

Neither of these two systems are expected to become hurricanes or have any impact on the Suncoast.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilo
Officials release update on puppies abandoned behind Bradenton Walmart
Hadjer Djahlat is missing.
Missing Bradenton teen found
We start dry but end up with storms
More rain in today’s forecast
Sarasota Omaha
Discovering Unconditional Surrender and Embracing Peace
Rich Schineller
Sarasota community mourns the loss of Rich Schineller

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
Rain chances stay high today
The Suncoast stays wet into the weekend
TD#4 will soon become 3rd named storm of the early season as it moves to the NW into the open...
Heat is on again with fewer storms
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Thursday 6/22/2023