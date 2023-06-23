Tropical Storm Cindy shows signs of strengthening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Cindy is now the third named storm of hurricane season with top wind speeds of 50 miles per hour as it stays east of the Turks and Caicos.

The center of Bret is in the eastern Caribbean moving west. This motion is still impacting the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to continue on a path toward the central Caribbean where it will dissipate. Storms extend outward nearly 300 miles to the east.

In the Atlantic, Cindy is strengthening with showers and thunderstorms wrapping around her core. There is only about a day for the storm to get stronger before strong environmental winds will start to disrupt the system. It will likely be a remnant low after 4 or 5 days.

Neither of these two systems are expected to become hurricanes or have any impact on the Suncoast.

