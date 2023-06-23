Advertise With Us
Tropical Storm Cindy pauses in its intensification

Tropical Storm Cindy
Tropical Storm Cindy(NHC)
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Cindy is slowing down a bit as it stays east of the Turks and Caicos

Cindy is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue. There is only about a day for the storm to get stronger before strong environmental winds will start to disrupt the system. It will likely be a remnant low after 4 or 5 days.

The center of Bret is in the eastern Caribbean moving west. This motion is still impacting the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to continue on a path toward the central Caribbean where it will dissipate.

Neither of these two systems are expected to become hurricanes or have any impact on the Suncoast.

