Teenager recovering after shooting, police seeking tips

Shooting scene
Shooting scene(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say that a teenager shot Thursday night is recovering in the hospital.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday night in the 2900 block of Gillespie Avenue.

Detectives believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that the SPD Community Action team regularly patrols that area which made for a quick response.

If you have information please contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at (941) 366-8477

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

