Teenager recovering after shooting, police seeking tips

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say that a teenager shot Thursday night is recovering in the hospital.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday night in the 2900 block of Gillespie Avenue.

Detectives believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that the SPD Community Action team regularly patrols that area which made for a quick response.

If you have information please contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at (941) 366-8477

