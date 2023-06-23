The Suncoast stays wet into the weekend.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An other day with good rain chances. The low pressure area to our north will continue to send impulses triggering wet weather into the Suncoast atmosphere.This will continue to bring mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms our way. The southwest wind will pump moist and unsettled air our way, and provide an additional trigger mechanism for storms to grow. This pattern will begin to shift as we move into the weekend.

Later tonight the low to our north will start to lift out and away from us. In its place a ridge of high-pressure will lift north. In response, our winds will shift to the southeast, This will bring several days of more typical summertime weather. We can expect to wake up to dry skies and pleasant conditions. This will followed by the late afternoon storms building inland and slowly moving toward the coast.

A return to the southwest wind pattern will once again occur early next week as yet another trough of low pressure approaches.

There are now two named storms, Bret and Cindy, neither of which will have any impact on the Suncoast.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.