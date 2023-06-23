Sarasota woman has street named after her in Newtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Veronica H Allen is known for her impact on many people in the Newtown community of Sarasota and now there’s a street named in her honor.

Allen was a Sarasota Police Department volunteer. She was also known as an activist who helped clean up the streets from crime, drugs and other problems.

Although she passed away ten years ago due to cancer, her impact on the community and on Veronica H Allen Place is still being felt.

“People thanked me for their sobriety, helping people get off of drugs, and she bailed people out a few times, I know she did that,” says her daughter, Ronnique Hawkins. “She cooked for a lot of homeless people, so she had a serious passion for her community and to do whatever she could to help someone else.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.