Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota woman has street named after her in Newtown

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By James Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Veronica H Allen is known for her impact on many people in the Newtown community of Sarasota and now there’s a street named in her honor.

Allen was a Sarasota Police Department volunteer. She was also known as an activist who helped clean up the streets from crime, drugs and other problems.

Although she passed away ten years ago due to cancer, her impact on the community and on Veronica H Allen Place is still being felt.

“People thanked me for their sobriety, helping people get off of drugs, and she bailed people out a few times, I know she did that,” says her daughter, Ronnique Hawkins. “She cooked for a lot of homeless people, so she had a serious passion for her community and to do whatever she could to help someone else.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilo
Officials release update on puppies abandoned behind Bradenton Walmart
It was a close call for a Sarasota woman Tuesday morning after electronics in her home caught...
Computer caused Sarasota house fire, owner says
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5, 2022.
State opts to dismiss DUI charge against Manatee Commissioner Kruse
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
Manatee Crime Stoppers offering reward for arrest in homicide
WWSB Generic Stock 1
Ramp closure planned I-75 at Jacaranda Blvd.

Latest News

Shooting scene
1 hurt in shooting on Gillespie Avenue
TD#4 will soon become 3rd named storm of the early season as it moves to the NW into the open...
Heat is on again with fewer storms
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium released Red Drum fish into Phillippi Creek.
1,800 fish released into Phillippi Creek
Tropical Storm Bret
5 PM Thursday Bret Update