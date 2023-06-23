Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota Jungle Gardens presents Zoo Camp

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By Brendan Mackey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If your child is a fan of animals and lives on the Suncoast, Zoo Camp is calling their name!

Sarasota Jungle Gardens is home to more than 200 native and exotic animals.

Camp leader Rebecca Powell says, “Zoo camp offers very hands on experiences with some of the worlds beautiful creatures. We get to encourage new generations of zookeepers, marine biologists, and even field researchers. We are going to have to have kids take over these jobs and the animals need places to live so we get to encourage this kind of career path.”The camp is designed for children ages 6 to 11. It runs for 6 weeks every summer and many kids come back the next year.

Zoo Camp is sold out for the rest of the summer, but if you want your kids to be a part of this awesome experience next year, make sure to sign up early. For more information on dates, themes, and prices you can find it at https://sarasotajunglegardens.com/zoo-camp/.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilo
Officials release update on puppies abandoned behind Bradenton Walmart
Hadjer Djahlat is missing.
Missing Bradenton teen found
We start dry but end up with storms
More rain in today’s forecast
Sarasota Omaha
Discovering Unconditional Surrender and Embracing Peace
National Hurricane Center
5 a.m. tropical update: Bret enters the Caribbean and Cindy forms

Latest News

Hadjer Djahlat is missing.
Missing Bradenton teen found
Hadjer Djahlat is missing.
16-year-old missing girl found
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he hit another vehicle as he was changing lanes...
Motorcyclist dies in Charlotte County crash
Rain chances stay high today
The Suncoast stays wet into the weekend