Sarasota Jungle Gardens presents Zoo Camp

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If your child is a fan of animals and lives on the Suncoast, Zoo Camp is calling their name!

Sarasota Jungle Gardens is home to more than 200 native and exotic animals.

Camp leader Rebecca Powell says, “Zoo camp offers very hands on experiences with some of the worlds beautiful creatures. We get to encourage new generations of zookeepers, marine biologists, and even field researchers. We are going to have to have kids take over these jobs and the animals need places to live so we get to encourage this kind of career path.”The camp is designed for children ages 6 to 11. It runs for 6 weeks every summer and many kids come back the next year.

Zoo Camp is sold out for the rest of the summer, but if you want your kids to be a part of this awesome experience next year, make sure to sign up early. For more information on dates, themes, and prices you can find it at https://sarasotajunglegardens.com/zoo-camp/.

