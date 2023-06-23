Advertise With Us
Sarasota community mourns the loss of Rich Schineller

Rich Schineller
Rich Schineller
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is mourning the loss of a beloved member of the community.

Tributes are pouring in for Rich Schineller who passed away Wednesday morning.

Schineller was recognized as a great connector in the Sarasota community and worked extremely closely with Ringling College of Art and Design as an independent contractor.

He was known for highlighting and elevating Ringling College of Art and Design’s Film program and their Studio Labs initiatives, as well as helping to promote Sarasota Art Museum.

“We were so fortunate to have Rich working behind the scenes, representing Ringling College of Art and Design and telling our stories, for over 20 years as an independent contractor. He was a dedicated member of the Ringling family and genuinely loved supporting our creative community,” says Dr. Larry Thompson, president of Ringling College of Art and Design. “Rich had a way of connecting people and bringing out the best in them. He was well-known and loved in the Sarasota community and if you were out and about at any event around town, it was almost guaranteed you would run into Rich. He loved this community and its people. His charisma, passion and optimism will be greatly missed but always remembered.”

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled to honor Schineller in the near future.

