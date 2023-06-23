Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia gown goes up for auction

Costume designer John Mollo created the gown and went on to win an Oscar in 1978 for his work...
Costume designer John Mollo created the gown and went on to win an Oscar in 1978 for his work on the film.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The white Princess Leia gown that Carrie Fisher wore in “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977 is up for auction.

It’s estimated to sell for up to $2 million when bidding closes on June 28.

The dress is reportedly the only Princess Leia costume known to still exist from the original film.

Costume designer John Mollo created the gown and went on to win an Oscar in 1978 for his work on the film.

Fisher wore the gown during the film’s final scene while in the throne room as she bestowed Luke Skywalker and Han Solo their medals of honor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilo
Officials release update on puppies abandoned behind Bradenton Walmart
Hadjer Djahlat is missing.
Bradenton police searching for missing teen
We start dry but end up with storms
More rain in today’s forecast
Sarasota Omaha
Discovering Unconditional Surrender and Embracing Peace
National Hurricane Center
5 AM Tropical Update; Bret in the Caribbean and Cindy forms

Latest News

This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Bret brings winds, rain to islands in eastern Caribbean
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
With fate of those on Titanic-bound submersible known, focus turns to cause of fatal implosion
Rain chances stay high today
The Suncoast stays wet into the weekend.
National Hurricane Center
5 AM Tropical Update; Bret in the Caribbean and Cindy forms