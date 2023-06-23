Nice but hot weekend ahead

WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for a pretty nice weekend ahead as a storm system moves out and high pressure builds in over Florida. We will still have the onshore flow which favors mainly late afternoon inland storms and only a very small chance for a coastal morning shower or two then the main focus of storms will be well inland.

With this onshore flow we will continue to see high humidity which will make it feel very warm during the day. We will see heat indices at 100-105° during the afternoon hours so take it easy if your are going to be out for a long period of time. Actual highs will warm into the upper 80s at the beach and low 90s east of I-75. The rain chance is at 20% near the coast during the late morning and then 40% inland later in the day well east of I-75 moving toward the east coast.

This pattern will persist on Sunday with little chance for coastal storms and only a few late day storms inland. The high on Sunday near the average with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will still be very muggy with high feels like temperatures in the 100-105°.

Monday a little drier air slips in and we will see the rain chances go down a little with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. We will continue to see west to southwest winds which will keep the high humidity around. Lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s each morning and only a 20-30% chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm.

West wind will make for warm and muggy nights through next week (WWSB)

In the tropics we will continue to see Bret moving toward the west into the central Caribbean and fade away by late Saturday. Tropical storm Cindy will continue to move to the NW into the SW Atlantic over the weekend. It too will have to deal with quite a bit of wind shear which should limit its strengthening early next week. Cindy is expected to be a remnant low by Tuesday of next week. Elsewhere in the tropics all is quiet in the Atlantic basin.

