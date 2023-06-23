Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist dies in Charlotte County crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he hit another vehicle as he was changing lanes on U.S. 41 in south Charlotte County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the 45-year-old motorcyclist from North Fort Myers was heading south in the right lane of U.S. 41 near Tangelo Road at about 9:30 p.m.

As he attempted to move to the left lane, he struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck traveling in the left lane.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle; both the motorcycle and the pickup caught fire after the crash, troopers say.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The two people in the pickup truck, a couple from Westwego, Louisiana, were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

