Miss Florida donates puppies to kids with autism

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida pageant queen’s latest initiative focuses on something close to her heart.

Rachel Barcellona holds the title of Miss Florida for America, and is the only known contestant with autism to compete in Nationals in August.

She’s using her platform, “Ability Beyond Disability,” to help others with autism lead more independent lives.

Barcellona is partnering with Florida Doodle Dogs to give goldendoodle puppies to two children on the autism spectrum in the Bradenton area. The puppies will become service dogs.

Barcellona and her team plan to expand the initiative with schools and families in the future.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.