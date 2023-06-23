Heat is on again with fewer storms

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Once again the heat index is on the rise, with feels like temps pushing 100 degrees into the weekend in the mid-late afternoons. With high temperatures in the low 90′s and dewpoint in the upper 70′s, the humidity will remain strong. With the lack of rain to help cool things down, temperatures will continue to soar.

The greatest probability of seeing showers will be later this evening in more inland cities. However, a few showers are possible along outflow boundaries along the coast during the early morning hours. Afternoon showers are still possible for tomorrow. However, the weekend is looking to be a little less active as an upper level low situated over the southeast moves further north and allows high pressure and more stable conditions to move in over Florida. The low winds and little moisture will help us shift us into our normal summer pattern with mainly late day storms moving from inland locations toward the coast.

With a low chance of seeing rain for this weekend, it can be expected to see heat indices possibly reach numbers as high as 100-105 degrees. The UV index is expected to be HIGH as well for the weekend, with Friday reaching 10. Sunscreen, A/C, and frequent water breaks will be your best friend this week.

Expect to see more typical summer pattern over the weekend (WWSB)

When it comes to the tropics, Tropical Storm Brett and (soon to be) Tropical Storm Cindy are the two active storms in the Atlantic. Brett is on track to deteriorate in the next couple of days, with the system expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night or early Sunday due to a westerly wind shear. Bret is expected to cross the Lesser Antilles later tonight.

Should be Cindy by Friday morning (WWSB)

Current Tropical Depression Four is expected to become a Tropical Storm later tonight/early tomorrow morning and continue to strengthen the next few days, being forecast to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands and head toward the southwest Atlantic and start to weaken east of the Bahamas due to wind shear.

