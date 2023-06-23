Emergency Anna Maria Island water line repairs to close lane

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Beginning Monday, June 26, emergency repairs along the Manatee Avenue bridge to Anna Maria Island will require periodic lane closures and periods of one-way traffic.

As contractors begin their work the morning of Monday, June 26, at 9 a.m., one lane of the bridge will be closed to traffic. Pedestrian access to the southern sidewalk will also be restricted during this time. The closure will remain in place, with alternating one-way traffic across the drawbridge through 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, crews will close the same lane and sidewalk from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Due to safety concerns, the work is not possible at night. Further lane closures may be necessary in the coming weeks.

Information on any future closures will be provided as needed. Motorists who want to avoid the work zone should consider accessing Anna Maria Island via the Cortez Bridge. Boaters should stay in the channel when navigating under the bridge and steer clear of the warning buoys. While the County does not anticipate customers being out of service at this time, residents will be notified if service interruptions may be necessary.

