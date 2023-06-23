Dick Vitale to undergo two more surgeries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A prominent Suncoast figure announced a health update on social media Thursday.

Dick Vitale will soon undergo two more throat surgeries for dysplasia. He posted a Facebook update saying his vocal chord issues have returned, prompting him to undergo surgery in July followed by six to eight weeks of rest and then a second surgery.

Vitale’s doctor, Dr. Zeitels says if all goes as planned, Vitale should be healed in time for college basketball season.

His first surgery is scheduled for July 11.

