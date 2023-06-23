Advertise With Us
Sarasota couple arrested for aggravated manslaughter of their daughter

Nicholas and Carissa Alexander
Nicholas and Carissa Alexander(Sarasota Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local couple on Friday in connection with the death of their daughter on May 31.

According to police, at approximately 5:12 p.m., deputies responded to a Sarasota residence in reference to the death of an eight-month-old child. The child had been reportedly found unresponsive and transported to Doctors Hospital by the child’s father, Nicholas Alexander, and a friend who drove them.

Deputies determined that the child had been in the care of Carissa Alexander, the child’s mother, when the child was observed face-down on couch cushions inside the residence. Further investigation determined the child had not been checked on from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 4:45 p.m., when Nicholas returned from work later that day.

An autopsy revealed the child had been dead for several hours and tested positive for lethal amounts of fentanyl.

Nicholas and Carissa Alexander are each charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and are being held without bond at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

