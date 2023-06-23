Controversial Holmes Beach parking construction bill signed by Governor DeSantis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - HB 947, a bill that allows Manatee County to construct a parking facility and amenities within the City of Holmes Beach, was signed by Gov. DeSantis Friday.

The Mayor of Holmes Beach had previously written a letter to Gov. DeSantis asking for him to veto the bill. The bill, filed by Florida Representative Will Robinson, allows the Manatee County government to construct a parking garage in the City of Holmes Beach.

The City of Holmes beach, however, passed a resolution banning parking garages and it’s been a contentious fight for months.

Read the bill here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.