Controversial Holmes Beach parking construction bill signed by Governor DeSantis

Holmes Beach pushing back against parking plans
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - HB 947, a bill that allows Manatee County to construct a parking facility and amenities within the City of Holmes Beach, was signed by Gov. DeSantis Friday.

The Mayor of Holmes Beach had previously written a letter to Gov. DeSantis asking for him to veto the bill. The bill, filed by Florida Representative Will Robinson, allows the Manatee County government to construct a parking garage in the City of Holmes Beach.

The City of Holmes beach, however, passed a resolution banning parking garages and it’s been a contentious fight for months.

Read the bill here.

Controversial Holmes Beach parking construction bill heads to DeSantis’ desk

