Two Sarasota County Fire Department locations nominated for architecture awards

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Sarasota County Fire Department stations have been nominated in the 2023 People’s Choice Awards competition from the American Institute of Architects Florida.

Stations 1 and 13 located in Downtown Sarasota and Siesta Key were chosen out of 28 other stations across the state that showed excellent examples of public safety architecture, the award given out annually by AIA Florida and the Florida Foundation of architecture.

SCFD Station 1 in Downtown Sarasota includes living space for 14 fire medics, administrative offices, training facilities and a fuel station. Its past awards include the Silver LEED award, and the design for this station was intended to match the downtown architectural style.

SCFD Station 13 in Siesta Key is a two-story station also housing fire apparatus, decontamination, bunker gear, hose storage, and living quarters. There is even a traditional fire pole that goes from the top to ground level. The construction of this station was created to complement a beach environment while incorporating future sustainability.

Voting is open from now until 11:59pm on July 28 at floridapeopleschoice.org and anyone interested can vote an unlimited number of times. To learn more about the competition visit https://www.aiafla.org.

