Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Two Sarasota County Fire Department locations nominated for architecture awards

AIA Florida website's homepage
AIA Florida website's homepage(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Sarasota County Fire Department stations have been nominated in the 2023 People’s Choice Awards competition from the American Institute of Architects Florida.

Stations 1 and 13 located in Downtown Sarasota and Siesta Key were chosen out of 28 other stations across the state that showed excellent examples of public safety architecture, the award given out annually by AIA Florida and the Florida Foundation of architecture.

SCFD Station 1 in Downtown Sarasota includes living space for 14 fire medics, administrative offices, training facilities and a fuel station. Its past awards include the Silver LEED award, and the design for this station was intended to match the downtown architectural style.

SCFD Station 13 in Siesta Key is a two-story station also housing fire apparatus, decontamination, bunker gear, hose storage, and living quarters. There is even a traditional fire pole that goes from the top to ground level. The construction of this station was created to complement a beach environment while incorporating future sustainability.

Voting is open from now until 11:59pm on July 28 at floridapeopleschoice.org and anyone interested can vote an unlimited number of times. To learn more about the competition visit https://www.aiafla.org.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a close call for a Sarasota woman Tuesday morning after electronics in her home caught...
Computer caused Sarasota house fire, owner says
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5, 2022.
State opts to dismiss DUI charge against Manatee Commissioner Kruse
Lilo
Officials release update on puppies abandoned behind Bradenton Walmart
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
Manatee Crime Stoppers offering reward for arrest in homicide
WWSB Generic Stock 1
Ramp closure planned I-75 at Jacaranda Blvd.

Latest News

Preserved land in Parrish will be transformed into a park.
Construction to begin on long-awaited Parrish Community Park
National Hurricane Center
2 PM Thursday Bret Update
Free Manatee County summer activities
Find your new best friend!
Adoption fees waived for pets at Manatee County Animal Welfare