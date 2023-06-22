Storm system keeps the rain coming

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday marks the first full day of Summer and it will feel like it with highs in the upper 80s near the beach and low 90s elsewhere. We will continue to see onshore flow or westerly winds which will keep the humidity up and make it feel warmer than the actual temperature. It shouldn’t be quite as hot as it has been but it will still feel like in the upper 90s to low 100′s. The rain chance is at 50% for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the morning with increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon.

Friday we will see more of the same with the onshore flow with the humidity staying high and making it feel like the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon hours. The rain chance will be 60% with the majority of the rain coming during the afternoon and evening, but we will still a few scattered storms roll in during the morning hours as well.

The weekend we will see a bit more sunshine as the low pressure system, which has been driving our weather lately will weaken a bit and move to the NE of Florida. Expect to see mostly sunny skies with a 40% chance for mainly inland showers and thunderstorms with only an isolated shower or two near the coast during the morning hours. The high on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Low pressure over the SE U.S. will continue to bring some rain our way through the weekend (WWSB)

Monday through Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms at anytime but most numerous during the afternoon and they will favor inland areas.

Looking at the Atlantic right now you would say it looks more like late August as opposed to late June. We are watching strong tropical storm Bret set to make landfall into the windward islands late Thursday. On the heals of Bret we have a disturbance which is likely to become a tropical storm by Friday. The next name to be used is Cindy.

Shear will keep Bret from staying around too long (WWSB)

East of that we have two strong tropical waves we are watching right now. Neither are of any concern right now. Now this isn’t too unusual to have 4 systems in the deep tropics, but during this time of year it is. This usually happens in Aug. and Sept. Lets hope it doesn’t stay this active through the rest of the hurricane season.

