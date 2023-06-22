Stay Woke Bus Tour stops in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The ‘Stay Woke Bus Tour’ that’s riding across the state of Florida is stopping in Sarasota.

The bus tour is making 15 stops in our state to encourage residents to vote in the upcoming election.

Several organizations were on hand to meet and great people travelling on the buses statewide to spread the words of voting.

“To galvanize and mobilize our community. Voting is our biggest agenda of the day. Making sure that our community and our constituents know the process of voting and making sure the process of registering to vote,” says Trevor Harvey, president of the Sarasota County Branch of the NAACP.

Organizers told ABC7 that the bus tour has a special focus on diversity.

“And whether it’s diversity, inclusion, or if you’re talking about a woman’s right to choose or if you’re talking about the education and the teachers and their right to be able to teach accurate and accountable history of the United States. They’re all out, they’re all pushing their all out,” says Daryl Jones, who travelled to Florida from Washington D.C. to be a part of the bus tour.

Next, the bus tour will stop in Fort Myers and Miami to attend voter registration rallies.

