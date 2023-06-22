More rain in today’s forecast

Advertise With Us
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The persistent area of low pressure to our north and the high pressure area to the south will again today keep a moist flow of southwest wind over the Suncoast.

With the addition of daytime heating, we will see storms build after lunchtime and continue the chance for storms into the early evening. Some of the storms could be strong and downpours of rain are possible during drive time this evening.

Bret continues on a path toward the Caribbean and is still forecast to dissipate over the central Caribbean this weekend. Another system off the coast of Africa is forecast to develop and may become the next named storm, Cindy.

